Family and motor racing teams pay tribute to Hubert

1. STILL IMAGE OF FORMULA ONE'S OFFICIAL TWEET FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF FORMULA TWO DRIVER ANTHOINE HUBERT ON SATURDAY AUGUST 31

2. STILL IMAGE OF A BANNER OF ANTHOINE HUBERT HOLDING THE FRENCH FLAG COVERED WITH CONDOLENCE MESSAGES

3. STILL IMAGE OF A FAN WRITING A CONDOLENCE MESSAGE ON THE PICTURE OF HUBERT

4. STILL IMAGE OF MERCEDES DRIVER LEWIS HAMILTON'S TWEET PAYING TRIBUTE TO HUBERT

5. STILL IMAGE OF RED BULL DRIVER MAX VERSTAPPEN'S TWEET PAYING TRIBUTE TO HUBERT

6. STILL IMAGE OF MERCEDES' OFFICIAL TWEET FOLLOWING HUBERT'S DEATH AND AHEAD OF THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

7. STILL IMAGE OF MCLAREN'S OFFICIAL TWEET FOLLOWING HUBERT'S DEATH AND AHEAD OF THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

8. STILL IMAGE OF THE MOTHER AND BROTHER OF HUBERT DURING A MINUTE'S SILENCE IN HONOUR OF THE FORMULA TWO DRIVER HUBERT

9. STILL IMAGE OF THE MOTHER AND BROTHER OF HUBERT DURING A MINUTE'S SILENCE IN HONOUR OF THE FORMULA TWO DRIVER HUBERT, SURROUNDED BY MOTOR RACING TEAMS

10. STILL IMAGE OF THE FERRARI F1 TEAM, INCLUDING DRIVER SEBASTIAN VETTEL (LEFT), DRIVER CHARLES LECLERC (RIGHT) AND TEAM PRINCIPAL MATTIA BINOTTO (CENTRE)

STORY: Anthoine Hubert's family and the motor sport world came together at Spa Francorchamps, Belgium on Sunday (September 1) to pay tribute to the French driver who was tragically killed at the circuit during a race on Saturday (August 31).

Hubert was killed after a huge impact with the car of Juan Manuel Correa whilst travelling at around 170 miles per hour at the Raidillon swerves part of the circuit.

Hubert's mother and brother held the helmet of the 22-year-old during a minute's silence prior to the Formula Three race, as they were joined by drivers and manufacturers.

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, who will start on pole for Sunday's Grand Prix, were in attendance alongside their Ferrari team.

Numerous drivers, including reigning Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, have expressed their condolences to Hubert and his family.

Hubert, who was part of the Renault F1 young driver programme, was taken to the medical centre after the crash but succumbed to his injuries.

Correa is in intensive care but his condition is stable.

A minute's silence will also be held prior to the F1 race, and a video of Hubert will be played around the circuit's big screens.

