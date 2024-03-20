Family mourns couple killed in crash: 'Love, patience, wisdom'

A couple who died in a two-vehicle collision that also killed another person are being remembered as dedicated parents whose “greatest joy in life was their children."

Jim and Karen Dickison were two of three victims in a March 14 crash between a car and pickup truck on Harriston Road, north of C Line Road in Howick Township, near the Huron County town of Wingham. The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of Jim and Karen Dickison, who left this world together," their joint obituary states, “just as they had lived their lives – side by side.”

In an online exchange with The Free Press, one of the Dickison children expressed the family's thanks for the community support in the aftermath of the collision.

“The only thing we'd want to say publicly, is how grateful we all are for the love and support we've received from our community,” Stephanie Cunningham wrote. “We're also very grateful to the first responders at the accident who worked hard to help, and to the staff at McBurney’s Funeral Home who have helped us so much and did a wonderful job helping us pay tribute to Mum and Dad.”

The obituary described the pair, who were also grandparents, as “pouring their hearts and souls into raising their family with love, patience and wisdom.”

The other person killed in the two-vehicle crash was Willy Hiebert, a 29-year-old husband and father whose widow, Anna, is pregnant. Anna Hiebert told The Free Press earlier this week she'd expected him home that evening and came upon the crash site after driving out to find him.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP Const. Krista Linthorne said on Monday. She expected it could be more than a month for the collision reconstruction report to be complete.

bwilliams@postmedia.com

Brian Williams, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press