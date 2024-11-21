Family mourns death of well-known South Florida doctor
Dr. Jose Garcia, who lived in Palm Beach County, helped treat over 6,000 patients as a family practice physician at Health First in Palm Bay.
Wesley and Sheila Lees' daughter waited in an emergency room for 16 hours, trying to get the care she needed. She died waiting for help at the Aberdeen Regional Hospital. Now, her family is calling for change in Nova Scotia's health-care system. Gareth Hampshire reports.
Dr. Melissa O’Brien says her decision to close her Corner Brook family practice on Dec. 17 is "heartbreaking." She says she feels there is no support from the provincial government to help doctors like herself, in a fee-for-service setting. The CBC’s Colleen Connors has the full story.
"One of the more serious and horrifying symptoms I had started experiencing was 'visions' of creatures crawling over me at night and attacking me as I attempted to sleep."
A man on Reddit says his boys' doctor suggested they eat meat — and after he fed it to them, his ex-wife called him "cruel" and told the boys to "refuse to eat"
Surrey RCMP say a year-long investigation into a criminal group has resulted in one of the largest seizures of illicit drugs in the agency's history. Police say investigators with the Surrey RCMP drug unit conducted seven searches in Surrey, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Vancouver and Richmond, yielding significant amounts of cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, along with prescription and counterfeit prescription pills.Guns, ammunition, body armour, cars and $119,000 in cash were also se
Personally, when I was in treatment, I lived for the moments that felt "normal," when I could forget about cancer for a little while. Seeing my loved ones' scalps would not have been helpful for me — it would have been a constant reminder that things were very much not normal.
The actor and singer opened up about experiencing flare-ups after social media users made comments about her body.
NEW YORK (AP) — A former doctor was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients, including children, over the span of years in the New York area.
In her new self-titled memoir, Cher alludes to making a decision about her first pregnancy with Allman.
Lee Wilson discovered she has a "100%" chance of developing ALS, after losing her father and grandmother to the disease
After multiple family killings in Vermont, experts explore mental health impacts
Eli Lilly shares are down 11% since president-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.
More than half of all American adults, almost 137 million people, could be candidates for the blockbuster GLP-1 drug semaglutide, a new analysis finds.
Traveling with children can be daunting, but child health experts prioritize these essentials.
President-elect Trump said Tuesday he is nominating television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator. Oz unsuccessfully ran for Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022 with Trump’s endorsement and has been a Trump ally ever since. The CMS administrator is a Senate-confirmed position. “There may be…
A Dallas anesthesiologist was sentenced Wednesday to 190 years in prison for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluid at a surgical center where he worked, leading to the death of a coworker and causing cardiac emergencies for several patients. The emergencies began two days after Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. was notified of a disciplinary inquiry into an incident during which he allegedly “deviated from the standard of care” during an anesthesia procedure when a patient experienced a medical emergency. Ortiz, who had a history of disciplinary actions against him, complained to other physicians that the center was trying to “crucify” him.
Alcohol-related deaths have surged in the United States, nearly doubling over 20 years, and a growing number of victims are women, a new study warns.
Women have historically been ignored in the healthcare system. Here are expert tips on how to advocate for yourself.
With President-elect Donald Trump's recent announcement of former surgeon-turned-TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), questions are swirling about whether changes could be coming to the government programs. If his nomination is confirmed by the Senate, Oz would, as CMS administrator, oversee Medicare, Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. Oz has previously expressed support for an option that could lead to more Medicare privatization.
Alberta's government says its attempt to provide more residents with primary care access is working. Launched in April, the Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Program allows nurse practitioners to see patients independently, either by working in existing primary care settings or operating their own practices. Of the 67 applications submitted to the program, 56 have been approved. As of Nov. 12, 33 NPs are now working in communities around the province, including locations like Cold Lake, Coaldale,