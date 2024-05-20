Family Mourns Loss of Ga. Mom Killed in Attack by 13 Dogs, in Which Son Was Hospitalized: 'Heavy Heart'

Courtney Williams, 35, was killed in the May 9 attack

Joshua Cox/GoFundMe Courtney Williams

The family of the Georgia mother who was killed in an attack by a pack of 13 dogs has launched a GoFundMe in the wake of the tragedy.

On Thursday, May 9, at about 4:45 p.m., Brooks County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report in Quitman about multiple people who had been attacked by a dog, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release. Deputies encountered several aggressive dogs on the property and learned that someone had taken several minors to the hospital.

Deputies then found Courtney Williams, 35, dead in a nearby yard from an apparent mauling.

Her son, Kayden, sustained deep wounds in the attack, the family has said.

Williams’ husband, Joshua Cox, started a GoFundMe in the wake of the tragedy, writing that he has a “heavy heart.”

Kayden, he wrote, “pushed his sister out of harm’s way” but didn’t get away from the dogs, and sustained injuries for which he was hospitalized.

Related: Georgia Mom Found Dead After Being Attacked by 'Several Aggressive Dogs,' Police Say

“My other kids have a lot to deal with also,” the grieving husband wrote.

The children’s aunt, Crystal Cox wrote on Facebook that a good Samaritan who’d been flagged down by Kayden's brother Nathan “helped fight the dogs off” and transported them in his truck to the hospital.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Kayden, she wrote, is home from the hospital, adding that the other children are “fine” but shaken up.

The Thomasville Humane Society has taken custody of 11 of the dogs, WALB reports.

A funeral was held for Williams on Saturday.

It’s unclear if the dogs had the same owner, or if the owner of the dogs will be criminally charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.