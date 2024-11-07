Family of murdered girl, 13, appeal for help 30 years on

The family of a 13-year-old girl who was murdered 30 years ago after going to the shops to buy cornflakes have appealed for the public’s help to catch her killer.

Lindsay Rimer went missing from Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, on the evening of November 7 1994.

Her body was found in the Rochdale Canal around a mile from her home five months later.

She was last seen in Hebden Bridge’s Memorial Gardens at around 10.45pm, having earlier been to the Trades Club to see her mother and to a local Spar shop to buy cornflakes.

On the 30th anniversary of her disappearance, Lindsay’s sisters have spoken of the family’s grief and heartache.

Her sister Juliet, just 18 months old when Lindsay went missing, said: “We want someone to come forward with information, because you never know that tiny piece of information might be the missing piece in

the puzzle and might just fit everything together and put this to rest.”

Lindsay’s elder sister Kate added: “If you know something about my sister’s murder and the person who killed her, you have a moral obligation to come forward because this needs to end for our family, and it needs to end for Lindsay as well.”

Police were out in Hebden Bridge on the anniversary to ask for the public’s help.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Lindsay Rimer was a 13-year-old child who lived here in Hebden Bridge with her mum, her dad, her brothers and sisters.

“She was a bright, inquisitive, independent girl and on November 7 1994, she did what any 13-year-old girl should be allowed to do.

“She went to the shop. She called via the Trades Club to see her mum, she called into the shop.

“And then someone brutally murdered her and left her body in the canal, hoping that no one in the family would ever know what had happened.

“It’s 30 years to the day that this happened.

“There has been an immense police inquiry around it and we’re still no closer to the truth about what happened.

“And so my appeal today is threefold.

“Firstly, do you have suspicions about someone? Were you maybe a prison officer, a probation officer, a teacher who’s always ‘wondered what about that person?’

“Now’s the time. 30 years later, now’s the time.

“Secondly, were you in Hebden Bridge at the time? Have you always wondered about coming forward?

“Loyalties change over 30 years. Now’s the time to talk to us.

“And thirdly, were you involved? Do you have this on your conscience?

“Maybe you weren’t responsible for the murder, but you know exactly what happened.

“30 years later, now’s the time to talk to us.

“You can ring us. You can go online and make a report, anonymously or otherwise.

“Tonight is 30 years since November 7 1994 and my team and I are here in Hebden Bridge. We’ll be here all night.

“Come and talk to us because now is the time.”

Anyone with information can call 101, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email operationposemill@westyorkshire.police.uk