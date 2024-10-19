Family of murdered Hesquiaht First Nation man calls for justice

Patrick Charleson III, says the death of his son, Patrick Charleson IV, is a big loss. (Chek News - image credit)

The family of a 24-year-old Hesquiaht First Nation man found dead in a Vancouver Island home last month is calling for justice.

Lake Cowichan RCMP say they discovered the young man's body on Sept. 28 when they were called to a house on the Ditidaht First Nation, about 100 kilometres northwest of Victoria. Officers arrested a man at the scene without incident, who has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Family on Thursday identified the victim of the attack as Patrick Charleson IV, who was known in the community as "Heman." They, alongside the Hesquiaht First Nation, are calling for the accused killer to face a life-sentence in prison.

"We want to ensure that the people responsible for his death are held accountable to the highest degree," Hesquiaht First Nation Chief Councillor Mariah Charleson told CBC News.

Charleson said she believes more people were involved in Charleson IV's death, and hopes anyone else responsible comes forward.

"The people who are responsible, they get to keep living," she said. "Even if they are behind bars, they still have an opportunity to see their family members, to speak to their family members. And all of those opportunities have been stolen from [Charleson IV] and family and friends."

'Always the leader'

Charleson said she remembers coaching Charleson IV when he competed in a basketball tournament as a teenager.

"Seeing the brotherhood really be established amongst those boys was really amazing to watch," she said. "He was always the leader."

She said the family is willing to sit through a trial if it means a maximum sentence for the people involved in Charleson IV's death.

Charleson IV's father, Patrick Charleson III, told Chek News Thursday his son's death was a huge loss.

"He was fun, caring ... he was always protecting his siblings, every one of them," he said.

In an email to CBC News, Island District RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé said police have no updates to share about the investigation.

According to online court documents, Derian Tate, born in 2000, has been charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 12.