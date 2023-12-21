Family of North College Hill father killed in double fatal crash filing lawsuit against Springfield Township
Family of North College Hill father killed in double fatal crash filing lawsuit against Springfield Township
Family of North College Hill father killed in double fatal crash filing lawsuit against Springfield Township
"My last conscious thought as they rolled me down the hallway was, 'That’s it, I’m done!'"
As this year draws to a close, CNN’s Thomas Lake still remembers the fear he felt one recent Saturday morning at a 5k race in suburban Atlanta as he waited for his 11-year-old son at the finish line. What he discovered that day surprised him — and taught him an important lesson.
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Kody Brown says he felt undermined by his first three wives when he wed Robyn and calls Christine "jealous" because he "didn't want to be married" to her even then
Penny Knatchbull, Countess of Burma, was pictured among the guests at Windsor Castle
These are some of the most painful stories I've ever had to read, but it feels like essential information.
Mustafa Ozer/GettyA Turkish man whose girlfriend plunged 100 feet off a ledge to her death during a marriage proposal has been arrested after authorities found evidence of a scuffle before the fatal fall, according to a Wednesday report from the Turkish daily newspaper BirGün. Nizamettin Gursu was taken into custody five months after his 39-year-old girlfriend, Yesim Demir, fell in Canakkale, Turkey. The New York Post reported that Gursu told police in July that Demir accepted his proposal, but
Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has opened up about spending Christmas without her children for the first time.
In the trailer for TLC's wedding special, Christine Brown's former sister wife Janelle thinks new love David Woolley "soothes that wound that Kody inflicted" during the couple's plural marriage
The twins were both sick in the days prior to their deaths and kept home from school as a result, police said
E. Scott Sills was found guilty of second degree murder in the death of his wife and business partner Susann Sills
The driver had been released from prison just eight hours earlier, after serving time for another driving while intoxicated offense, Texas officials say.
The Pakistani couple were jailed for life for killing Saman Abbas, 18, over an arranged marriage.
A woman found dead in a southwest Calgary home has been identified. As Tomasia DaSilva reports, Christina Thomson is being remembered as a great leader and human.
Clooney said it was "hard to watch" Perry struggle with substance abuse while they shared a soundstage at NBC during their respective runs on 'ER' and 'Friends’
The new mom opened up about how the name has meaning to her and her actor dad
In September, Emmali Osterhoudt went viral on TikTok after she stumbled across a designer wedding dress at her local Goodwill in Birmingham, Alabama
"I am so blessed to have you and Jeff in our lives,” pal Kris Jenner wrote in a birthday tribute to Lauren Sánchez
She said she heard her child screaming, but she “did not search for him due to not having her glasses on.”
The victims in the Arizona blaze included a 4-year-old girl and her brothers — ages 2, 5 and 13 — and an 11-year-old boy who was a family relative.
The mother, Joy Frances Collins, was sentenced to six years in prison