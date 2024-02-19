Family-owned Colorado tennis and pickleball store falls victim to string of thefts

Reuters

Donald Trump, who drew criticism as U.S. president for his praise of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, made his first public comment on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday in a cryptic social media post that cast no blame. "The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country," Trump wrote in a social media post that appeared to link the death to Trump's own political troubles. President Joe Biden on Friday directly blamed Putin for the death in a the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, as did Trump's main Republican rival, Nikki Haley.