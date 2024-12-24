Family pay tribute to ‘caring’ boy, 15, killed in crash

Ben Mitchell, PA
The family of a 15-year-old boy who died three days before Christmas Day after being in collision with a car have paid tribute to a “lovely, caring boy”.

Pedestrian Ryan Marshall was involved in the crash with a silver Ford Fiesta in New Street, Andover, Hampshire, at about 6pm on Saturday, December 21.

The teenager was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday, December 22.

A 29-year-old woman from Andover has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and has been released from custody but remains under police investigation into the crash.

In a statement released through Hampshire Constabulary, Ryan’s mother said: “Ryan was a lovely, caring boy with a cheeky smile and wicked, cheeky sense of humour.

“He was loved so much by me, the family and everyone who knew him. We are all very heartbroken that he was taken from us.”

A force spokesman said: “Specialist officers are supporting Ryan’s family as detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the incident.

“We are still appealing for any witnesses to please come forward and speak to police.

“Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you were driving through the area and may have dashcam footage which captured something?”

