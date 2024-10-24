Family of Pete Rose will host visitation open to public at Great American Ball Park
Family of Pete Rose will host visitation open to public at Great American Ball Park
Family of Pete Rose will host visitation open to public at Great American Ball Park
This Boston Bruins netminder is said to have the worst contract out of all NHL goalies.
By now you've likely seen footage of Mike Van Wyck, the Canadian bodybuilding coach, whacking Jeff Nippard, a fellow trainer and certified internet celebrity, in the throat, and flinging him to the ground during a recent dust-up at a Burlington, Ont., gym.If you don't know these guys, and haven't seen the video, maybe your date of birth puts you outside their target demographic. But if you know a young person that's into fitness, they can fill you in about how a disagreement over training philos
Former Edmonton Oilers defender Justin Schultz has found his landing spot.
The Capitals forward had some advice for the Flyers rookie.
Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Andy Reid attended a local high school football game on Friday night and the Chiefs quarterback talked about why it’s important to him.
“We’re a little banged up but we are BEYOND thankful for the Lord's protection over our family yesterday!" Jordan Dalton says
Wake up! We've got an NFL trade of some significance! DeAndre Hopkins, who has had a pretty bad year for the hapless Tennessee Titans, is now joining the Kansas City Chiefs, a move that was needed given the Rashee Rice injury that left a sizeable hole at wide recei
Don't snooze on these Week 8 sleepers who could give your fantasy football lineups a boost!
Governor Kathy Hochul says five other cities were trying to lure the Buffalo Bills away from Western New York while the state negotiated a new stadium contract with the team.
At 2-5, the New York Jets' first full season with Aaron Rodgers is quickly spiraling down the drain. It turns out that firing Robert Saleh did not fix all the Jets' problems. And the irony as
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team is prepared to play without receiver Jameson Williams.
Erik ten Hag has enough problems at Man United, and when Marcus Rashford walked off during a training drill, the Dutchman might’ve thought ‘not again.’A recent decision made by the manager conce...
New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba injured another player, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Justin Barron, with a questionable headshot.
Prince William has been enjoying a week off with his three children and wife Princess Kate – and he's just revealed what the family has been doing in a surprising personal message. Find out more here...
The PGA Tour kicked off a stretch of three consecutive international tournaments, beginning in the Land of the Rising Sun. (Mexico and Bermuda are next.)
Ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman criticized his former team for how they started the 2024 season and current Cowboy Micah Parsons responded on his podcast.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James gave his 20-year-old son a pep talk before they rose from the Lakers bench. Amid rising cheers, they walked together to the scorer's table — and then they stepped straight into basketball history.
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
The NBA is investigating why Philadelphia center Joel Embiid did not play in the team's nationally televised season opener against Milwaukee.
EDMONTON — Tre Ford was supposed to be Edmonton’s quarterback of the future. After this Friday’s season finale against the Toronto Argonauts, he could very well be the quarterback of the Elks’ past.