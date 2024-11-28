Family petitions to keep man convicted of killing 3-year-old boy behind bars
Family petitions to keep man convicted of killing 3-year-old boy behind bars
Family petitions to keep man convicted of killing 3-year-old boy behind bars
Rebecca Moore, 25, Barney Griffin, 18, and Jack Douglas, 17, are jailed for the murder of Sacad Ali.
George Robinson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1997 killing of 17-year-old James Hutson
A controversial American live-streamer is facing the prospect of prison in South Korea for his offensive antics, in a case that is shining a light on the rise of so-called “nuisance influencers” seeking clicks overseas.
A 29-year-old man is facing over a dozen charges, with the potential for more, after two brazen armed carjacking incidents in the GTA this week, police say.In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said officers responded to a shooting call in the Dundas Street E. and River Street area around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.Investigators say a man was walking in the roadway when he pulled out a gun and tried to open the door of a vehicle stopped at a red light.The man shot the driver, which caused s
A father whose eight-year-old son died of a bleeding on the brain in 2020 is outraged at the sentence given to the boy's mother. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports the mother won't spend any time behind bars after pleading guilty to a lesser charge than the one she was originally accused of.
Daisy Link, facing a murder charge, reportedly gave birth to a girl in June fathered by a man also charged with murder
Six so-called “narco subs” stuffed with cocaine were captured in a Colombian-led international anti-drug operation, authorities in the Latin American nation said Wednesday.
SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — A police officer who shocked a 95-year-old nursing home resident with a Taser was found guilty of manslaughter in an Australian court Wednesday.
Giselle Glover was allegedly held underwater by her mother, Kelsey Glover, police say
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — For the nearly three decades that he was behind bars, Michael Sullivan's mother and four siblings died, his girlfriend moved on with her life and he was badly beaten in several prison attacks.
Tallulah and Scout Willis wrote that they are "grateful" in the Thanksgiving tribute
"While this discovery brings closure, it still has been very emotional," the missing couple's family said in a statement
Anjuan Mosby and Emmanuel Suarez allegedly shot Michelle Hampton after attempting to withdraw $10,000 from her bank account
I found lookalikes starting at $75.
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Tyler Greening was given 20 months' house arrest on Thursday at provincial court in St. John's. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for his role in the gang beating of a teenager at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's was sentenced Thursday to 20 months' house arrest and one year of probation.Tyler Greening, who was 18 at the time of the attack in 2023, also has conditions including an order to keep the peace, submit to electronic monitoring, attend programmi
"The loss is overwhelming, and the pain of their absence is something we are struggling to bear every day,” siblings of two of the victims shared in a GoFundMe
Charles Alexander, 43, took his non-custodial daughter and led police on a chase as she begged him not to kill her, police records show
A mother who kept her baby daughter in a drawer under her bed for almost three years has been jailed for seven and a half years in Britain.
Notorious killer and rapist Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time after the families of his victims made an emotional plea to the Parole Board of Canada on Tuesday to keep him behind bars.