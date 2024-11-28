Family petitions to keep man convicted of killing 3-year-old boy behind bars

CBC

Tyler Greening was given 20 months' house arrest on Thursday at provincial court in St. John's. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for his role in the gang beating of a teenager at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's was sentenced Thursday to 20 months' house arrest and one year of probation.Tyler Greening, who was 18 at the time of the attack in 2023, also has conditions including an order to keep the peace, submit to electronic monitoring, attend programmi