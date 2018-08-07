Family Plays Football in Middle of Motorway After Crash Leaves Traffic at a Standstill

A family of football fans came up with a novel way to pass the time while stuck in severe traffic congestion on the M6 while travelling back home from Cornwall on August 7.

Seeney Brogerjig shared a thread to Twitter documenting his family’s time stuck in traffic, with one tweet showing the family enjoying a game of football on the empty road. According to Brogerjig, he and his family are huge Burnley Football Club supporters — and they apparently just couldn’t pass up the opportunity for a motorway kickabout. Credit: Seeney Brogerjig ‏ via Storyful