Family pride at three generations of royal honours

Hywel Peterson MBE (far right) with his mother, Maggie, and father, Alan, outside Buckingham Palace after Alan received his OBE [Hywel Peterson]

An MBE has completed a remarkable feat for a Cardiff family, who now have three generations recognised with an honour.

Hywel Peterson, 46, follows his father and grandfather after he was recognised in the King's New Year Honours with an MBE for his voluntary and charitable work.

Hywel's father Alan received an OBE in 2019 for his services to charitable fundraising in Wales, while his grandfather Ted, a Welsh international baseball player, was appointed MBE in 1997 for services to sport.

Hywel said he was "incredibly proud" to follow in the footsteps of his "grampy and dad" as he was honoured for his work with NSPCC Cymru.

"We are Cardiffians through and through," said Alan, 77.

"My father's father ran a bicycle shop in Cardiff docks and was a bookie back in the day and Ted followed him and also worked the docks and I worked there through the summers at university as a fitters mate on the floating cranes."

"We've always had a tight bond, and we are very proud to have these honours and do it as Cardiffians."

Alan is an entrepreneur who has run companies across the UK, Europe and north America, and is also honorary colonel of Army Cadets Wales.

He also had success as a racehorse owner and one of his winners, Baseball Ted, is named after his father.

Ted Peterson MBE and his grandson Hywel Peterson MBE in 1996 going to a Welsh Sports Hall of Fame event where Ted was named unsung hero of sport [Hywel Peterson]

Ted Peterson was known as Mr Baseball in Wales, following his achievements in the sport. He was opening bowler for the Welsh baseball team, with international appearances from the 1930s to the 1960s.

"Ted went right through the war," said Alan. "He joined the Army as a 22-year-old in 1939 and was rescued from Dunkirk on the boats and went back for the Allied landings with the Royal Engineers and came out of the Army in 1946.

"All the way through the '50s and '60s baseball was huge in the UK, it would get regular crowds of 5,000 fans at Roath Park and Ted was a hero in Liverpool where it was really popular."

Ted, who died aged 89 in 2005, had worked from 1937 until his retirement in 1981 for Great Western Railways in the docks of Cardiff, Barry and Newport, and he also served on the Sports Council for Wales for many years, and supported minority sports.

Alan said: "My father did a lot for women's hockey, but baseball was always at the front for him and that's why he got awarded an MBE and was inducted into the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame."

Father and son Hywel and Alan Peterson with Alan's OBE [Hywel Peterson]

Alan Peterson has led several companies including Rockware Group, which manufactures glass containers, drinks producer Refresco BV. and he is non-executive chairman of tool hire firm HSS Hire Group.

He has always been involved with charities throughout his business career and NSPCC Cymru raised £4m in his three years as chairman.

"I've always been a big supporter of Velindre cancer centre, and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and the Welsh Guards."

"On eight occasions, I've brought 300 cadets to the Principality Stadium for an international match and they come from all over Wales many from disadvantaged backgrounds or in care."

"They'd never be able to afford a match like that if we didn't organise it."

He added: "Former Welsh international Ken Owens said to me it was amazing to see this whole block in uniform in the stands when he was going for the line."

Ted Peterson received his MBE from the late Queen Elizabeth, while Alan was presented his OBE by the then Prince of Wales, now the King.

Alan recalled: "King Charles said to me, from your work at the Royal College of Music and Drama to the Army, this is about time, isn't it."

When Ted received his honour, Alan was outside the Palace, and he hopes it will be different when Hywel gets his.

"I was outside the gates of Buckingham palace waiting for dad to get his MBE, while my sisters were with him, so I'm hoping Hywel will invite me in this time," Alan joked.

"We are all very proud as a family, Hywel's mother Maggie has been the power behind us and has always been positive in supporting us."

As the chairman of NSPCC Cymru's fundraising board, Hywel has raised more than £1m since the board was launched in 2023.

Hywel said: "The NSPCC's fight for every childhood is a cause very close to my and my family's hearts and this incredible honour also reflects the hard work that has taken place by the NSPCC in Wales.

"I'm so incredibly proud to have followed in the footsteps of both my Grampy Ted who received the MBE and my Dad Alan who received an OBE and being recognised for our work in making a genuine difference to our communities."