The Canadian Press

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — The skin of a young killer whale trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon is turning white due to the low salinity of the water, but the Fisheries Department says the calf is active and isn't showing signs of emaciation. The statement issued late Monday says the female calf's behaviour and activity have remained constant. It says planning for a rescue operation continues with the Ehattesaht First Nation. The statement says freshwater in the lagoon has whitened skin on the dorsal sid