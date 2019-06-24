'They are family': Sask. women riding motorcycles through province to empower women bikers

Wendy Funk says her life hasn't been the same since she learned to ride a motorcycle.

"It has changed everything," she told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

"A lot of my friends now are people who ride and they're like family. They are sisters from other misters and brothers from other mothers. They are family."

Now she's looking to strengthen that family. Funk is leading a group of women in Saskatchewan who are riding their steel horses across the province —from west to east — to inspire women in the motorcycle community and encourage others to join the sisterhood.

"We've had a great ride. I've seen things that I've never seen before in Saskatchewan," said Funk.

Clad in leather chaps, jackets and bandanas, the road warriors and their motorcycles are part of a nationwide initiative that involves a commemorative coin travelling from coast-to-coast.

The coin started in B.C. and is making its way to New Brunswick, with riders in each province picking it up from their neighbours and taking it to their other neighbours, similar to a relay.

Funk said it has been an empowering experience because of the sisterhood that's formed when riding.

"It's a healing thing, being in charge of that bike and rock and rolling down the highway," she said.

"It's therapeutic for most women, and confidence building I think, because we're not expected to be there."

She said about 20 to 30 per cent of bikers are now women. She said men bikers have embraced the increase in women, but it can still be scary for women to get involved in motorcycles.

"When I first started I was very, very intimidated by the men that rode," she said.

"That's one of the reasons I started a lady riders group because that gives them the confidence to ride in a group or ride with other people.... there's just a little bit more encouragement and a little less intimidation."

The ride was inspired by the Women Riders World Relay, an international initiative involving women bikers in more than 40 countries.