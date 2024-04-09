Family seeks answers after 38-year-old man killed in south Sacramento shooting

CBC

Two men are dead and another is seriously injured after a daytime shooting at a south Edmonton work site.In a news release sent Monday night, police said officers responded to a shooting that occurred in a residential area around noon in the Cavanagh neighbourhood, in the area of Cavanagh Blvd S.W. and Cherniak Way S.W.EMS responded and determined two of the men, a 49-year-old and a 57-year-old were dead, and a 51-year-old male was seriously injured.The 51-year-old is currently in hospital with