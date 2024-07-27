Family speaks out as search continues for man trapped in warehouse collapse
Rescue crews are continuing the search for a person after a partial roof collapse at a large commercial building in west Phoenix. Sometime after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Phoenix fire crews arrived on the scene of the reported roof collapse near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to officials. Authorities on the scene are actively searching the area for one person who is unaccounted for. Search and rescue dogs are being used as well to try to locate the person.