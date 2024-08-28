Family of stabbing victim call for life sentences for knife-wielding killers
The family of a “loving father” who was stabbed to death during a night out in London have called for knife-wielding killers to face life sentences after the man who “destroyed” their family was handed a 14-year prison sentence for manslaughter. Ibrahim Bah, a 35-year-old rail worker from Shooter’s Hill, was killed by David Joseph Johnson, then 37, after a fight broke out outside Belushi’s bar in Greenwich in the early hours of Sunday May 1 2022. CCTV footage captured the moment Johnson pulled a knife from his waistband and began waving it, slashing another 37-year-old man before stabbing Mr Bah once in the stomach and walking away from the crowd.