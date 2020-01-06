It's All in the Family! Succession Beats The Crown for Golden Globe for Best Drama TV Series

Succession is on a winning streak!

The popular HBO show has won a Golden Globe for best television series drama on Sunday night. Accepting the award was series creator Jesse Armstrong, who was accompanied by the show’s actors Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox and Sarah Snook — to name a few.

“Thank you very much, thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, thanks to HBO for their tremendous support,” Armstrong said.

The screenwriter also shared a sweet message to his cast and crew.

“For everyone else who works on this show, it’s a team show, and I’m here as a representative to accept this on behalf of all of us,” he said. “If you’ve ever appeared on the call sheet or the titles: Congratulations, you’ve won a Golden Globe!”

The HBO show has been lauded by fans as a perfect Game of Thrones follow-up, with a star-studded cast including Culkin, Cox, Jeremy Strong, Snook, Braun, Matthew Macfayden, Alan Ruck, Hiam Abbass and J. Smith-Cameron.

In August, Culkin revealed he sometimes pokes fun of the extras while on set — only as his character Roman Roy, of course.

“There are times where they’re just like, ‘You know what, if you want to, there’s a bunch of background actors there, just like, rip into them,'” Culkin said while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“So at the end of a take, I’ll just start making fun of some guy’s beard and yelling at them, and they go ‘cut!’ and I run over and I’m like, ‘I’m Kieran by the way, they asked me [to say that],” he said.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.