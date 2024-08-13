Family suing Eversource for $450M in fatal blast
The family of a man killed in a 2021 gas explosion in Maynard, Massachusetts, has filed a $450 million wrongful death lawsuit against Eversource, alleging negligence.
The family of a man killed in a 2021 gas explosion in Maynard, Massachusetts, has filed a $450 million wrongful death lawsuit against Eversource, alleging negligence.
The girl was camping with her grandparents, deputies said.
Bulgarian authorities have seized some 436 kilograms (960 pounds) of heroin at the Black Sea port of Burgas, the district prosecutor’s office said on Monday. The heroin was stashed in 434 packages hidden inside the officially declared cargo of a trailer.
To this day, Scott Peterson maintains his innocence regarding the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn child Conner, and he’ll likely continue to do so in Peacock’s upcoming Face to Face with Scott Peterson, in which he gives his first on-air comments in more than 20 years. Nonetheless, it’s hard to imagine him providing any notable revelations after viewing American Murder: Laci Peterson, Netflix’s three-part docuseries about the case that captivated the nation in the early 2000s, which arr
Ex-Army sniper and FBI informant Joe Moore, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, says the group’s members discuss using violence to take over the country in private.
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury will determine whether a 60-year-old white woman was justified when she fired through the door of her central Florida apartment a year ago, killing a Black mother during an ongoing dispute over neighborhood children.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer was indicted Tuesday on murder and other charges in the shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother who was killed after being accused of shoplifting last August.
An Arkansas police officer has been fired after he was caught on video beating a handcuffed inmate in the back of his patrol car, and the police chief says he will refer the case to prosecutors.
Asked on Monday about how and when Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, became a Canadian citizen after allegedly appearing in an ISIS video dismembering a prisoner, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “investigations are ongoing and the (Public Safety) minister (Dominic LeBlanc) will share all that we learned in the appropriate moment. But we’re taking this extremely seriously because Canadians need to have confidence in our immigration system.” Eldidi and his 26-year-old son were arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack in Toronto on behalf of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS).
MONTREAL — A Montreal man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Pennsylvania judge for operating a telemarketing scheme that defrauded American seniors of millions of dollars.
Authorities said the bodies of 34 men and 28 women were recovered from the site in São Paulo where the passenger plane crashed on Aug. 9
The victims were identified as Lorena and Jessie Rosales, 13-year-old daughter Stephanie and 6-year-old son Angel. Son Anthony is in critical condition. Here’s what we know about the drivers who were arrested.
Lauren Harris stabbed David Mark Wilcox to death, and her accomplice bludgeoned him with a bottle.
The 38-year-old has been in prison since 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The driver refused to let Michael Mongan board in Hayes, west London, as he did not have the money to pay for his journey.
A Massachusetts hair salon owner said members of law enforcement entered her business without permission and used the bathroom during a campaign event held by Vice President Kamala Harris last month, CNN affiliate Spectrum News 1 Worcester reported.
OTTAWA — The criminal trial for "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber has entered its final chapter as the Crown began final submissions today.
Hundreds of thousands of doctors have gone on strike across India to demand better protection for health workers after a trainee medic was raped and murdered in eastern West Bengal state.
For the first time in more than 20 years, the convicted murderer of Laci Peterson speaks out in the new Peacock documentary 'Face to Face with Scott Peterson'
BURNABY, B.C. — A British Columbia man is facing almost two dozen charges over allegations of online sexual extortion that police say stem from reports by several victims in Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario.
Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet, 53, has been arrested alongside her son, sister and another person, per federal prosecutors