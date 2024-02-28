Family of teen shot in drive-by shooting hold Sweet 16 vigil
Giaginetter Brown was shot in September, so far one person has been arrested and indicted in the case.
A man who used a machete to attack his teenage coworker at a McDonald's in Sundre, Alta., admitted to the killing but will ask the judge to find him not criminally responsible (NCR), court heard Monday. Solaimane Elbettah, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Josh Burns, 19, who was killed in the early morning hours of July 4, 2022.While Elbettah admitted to attacking Burns, defence lawyer Pawel Milczarek indicated he plans to argue the accused was suffering a psychotic break
EDMONTON — A bystander killed in a hit-and-run during a high-speed police chase near Edmonton is being remembered for her unwavering dedication to helping those in need. Kassandra Gartner, 45, of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., was killed Saturday. Police have said her vehicle was disabled by a police spike belt used during the chase. When she stopped and got out of her vehicle to check on the damage, she was struck by a truck police were pursuing. Fort Saskatchewan Mayor Gale Katchur said she was not
EXCLUSIVE: Convicted felon Jason Galanis is the latest in a string of witnesses to have no evidence connecting Joe Biden with his son’s business activities
Australian police have found two bodies in the search for a missing couple allegedly killed by a police officer.
Jose Ibarra has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Laken Riley, who went missing while out on a jog
Scarlet Blake, 26, singled out Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, as he walked home from a night out in Oxford in July 2021, before brutally attacking him
Jonathan Turley said that recent legal troubles for the Bidens may be ‘something of a family trait acquired through generations of natural selection’
The Michigan man now faces federal charges.
Police say only Asim Bashir will know why he decided to put his loved ones and others in danger.
The owner believed the poodle had died of natural causes, until damage to the dog's skull was discovered post-cremation.
Virgilio Aguilar Mendez, the Guatemalan teen charged with aggravated manslaughter after a Florida police officer collapsed after a struggle while attempting to arrest him, is now being represented by high-profile criminal defense attorney Jose Baez. Speaking exclusively with ABC News, Baez said the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office conducted an "unlawful arrest" of his client and that racial profiling was the reason he was initially approached by police.
Don Henley was asked in a New York courtroom Monday about a seamy episode from his past: his 1980 arrest after authorities said they found drugs and a naked 16-year-old girl suffering from an overdose at the Eagles co-founder's Los Angeles home. Henley was testifying at an unrelated criminal trial, where three collectibles dealers are charged with conspiring to own and attempt to sell handwritten draft lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits without the right to do so. On Monday, Henley told the court that he called for a sex worker that night because he “wanted to escape the depression I was in” over the breakup of the superstar band.
Kristen Danielle Graham faces a felony murder charge and is currently being held without bond
Romuan J. Moyes, 45, was taken into custody on Sunday by Milwaukee police
Fox NewsRep. James Comer (R-KY) tried to distance himself from the FBI on Tuesday morning, telling Fox’s Maria Bartiromo that every exchange he’s had with the agency has been “suspicious.” His comments came after he’s credited the FBI for months with providing “key evidence” in his push to impeach President Joe Biden.“Everything I’ve had to do with the FBI has been very suspicious throughout this investigation,” the Oversight Committee chairman told Bartiromo on Tuesday’s Mornings with Maria Bar
On an April morning last year, a teenage girl was going up an escalator at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in Vancouver when a man pointed a phone up her skirt.A woman saw this happen and yelled at the man to stop filming, which he denied doing, according to a Metro Vancouver Transit Police search warrant obtained by CBC News.After police investigated, the man was arrested for voyeurism but wasn't charged. The vast majority of reported voyeurism incidents on Metro Vancouver transit from 2021 to
A Calgary man with autism and obsessive compulsive disorder told jurors he killed his father because he called him a Chinese word meaning "useless."The 41-year-old is on trial, accused of second-degree murder in the death of his father, Kwan Fong, 70. On Tuesday, Vincent Fong testified in his own defence. He came across as childlike, struggling at times to be understood by the judge, court reporter and lawyers through near-constant stammering. He also spun in a circle several times during his te
Two men are dead and three others are in hospital after two separate shooting incidents in the city Tuesday morning.One incident happened little before 5 a.m. in north Toronto on Hickory Tree Road near Weston Road.Toronto police said two men were rushed to a trauma centre where they both died."We're in the process of identifying these men and notifying their families," Det. Sgt. Aaron Akeson told reporters at the scene Tuesday, adding that police believe the two men are in their 20s or early 30s
More than a dozen students walked out of class Monday at an Oklahoma high school where a 16-year-old nonbinary student was beaten inside a restroom earlier this month and died the following day. Students and LGBTQ+ advocates held signs that read “You Are Loved” and “Protect Queer Kids” as they gathered at an intersection across from Owasso High School. The students are demanding action against discrimination and bullying of transgender and gender nonconforming students after the death of Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old student at the school who identified as nonbinary and used they/them pronouns.
He was at the drive-thru when deputies arrived, officials say.