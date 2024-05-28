Family thankful to have been safe after tornado touched down in Meade County
People across eastern Ontario and southwestern Quebec are advised to monitor the forecast closely as severe weather, including the potential for a tornado, is expected to continue through Monday afternoon and evening. Check back regularly for updates.
Two Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont., are being recognized by provincial police for "an incredible act of heroism" after they saved a man in distress on a highway.Melinda Olah and Manohar Rehal saw the man walking in traffic lanes on Highway 407 by the Highway 410 on ramp near Brampton last month. Olah said she drives on Highway 407 daily, completing three trips to Toronto and back. On April 29, she was finishing her day, heading back to Guelph, when she spotted a person in the middle o
Erica Lawson's toddler daughter Elena died on July 30, 2023 at a hospital in Tennessee
Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh
Chinh the moon bear is now focused on relaxation and rehabilitation at FOUR PAWS' sanctuary in Vietnam
The police officer has filed a lawsuit requesting over $16 million in damages for his family.
As a Colorado Low pushes into southern Ontario it will bring with it some severe thunderstorms with large hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives more details.
David Hosier sat down with The Star for an interview at Potosi Correctional Center. The 69 year old served with the U.S. Navy and the Jefferson City Fire Department before landing on death row.
A 15-year-old boy continued to recover Monday five days after he was attacked by black bear in cabin in Arizona with officials crediting quick thinking of family.
The Parole Board of Canada has ruled that a Nova Scotia man is still far too high a risk to be released from prison.And that decision is, apparently, just fine by him.Michael Derrick Robicheau was declared a dangerous offender in 2013 and ordered locked up indefinitely. The sentence followed a vicious attack on a Dartmouth, N.S., gas station attendant in 2007. Robicheau sexually assaulted the woman and slit her throat, leaving her for dead. She survived.When he was arrested a short time after th
Prince Raymond King used a slingshot and ball bearings to vandalize windows and windshields, police say
VALLEY VIEW, Texas (AP) — Powerful storms killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds and left a wide trail of destruction Sunday across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where dozens sought shelter in a restroom during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — For 12-year-old Juliana St. Vil, life begins every afternoon.
The Sûreté du Québec has ended an Amber Alert that was issued after two toddlers went missing. Police said the children were found safe and sound.On Monday, police said they were abducted at around 9:30 a.m. by a man in Saint-Vallier, Que., which is located in the province's central Chaudière-Appalaches region about 40 kilometres east of Lévis, Que.EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the names and photos from this story. Now that these toddlers are no longer missing, their identities are no longer in
A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed by a man at Fairview Mall on Sunday, according to Toronto police. The incident occurred at Sheppard and Don Mills shortly before 12:30 p.m., prompting a swift response from paramedics. The suspect was apprehended by mall security prior to the arrival of law enforcement. An investigation is currently underway.
3 of the escapees are accused of breaking into a home and killing a man and his 12-year-old daughter
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are working to figure out what happened before a man was found dead near a motorcycle in a Leeds County ditch early Sunday morning.The OPP sent out a news release Monday morning about some of the blanks in their investigation.They said what they do know is they first were called after 5 a.m. Sunday to a motorcycle in a ditch off County Road 29 south of Kinch Street, about 15 kilometres south of Smiths Falls.The motorcycle was cold to the touch, police said, and th
A teacher testified he thought he was being pranked before being shot in the arm almost three years ago while leaving a high school basketball practice in Riverview. Christopher Leger was the fourth witness to testify in Janson Bryan Baker's trial, which began Monday in Moncton.Baker is accused of attempting to murder Leger with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun on Jan. 5, 2021, outside Riverview High School.It's among the 16 charges Baker faces, including attempting to rob Leger of a gym bag, and al