Family tribute to dog walker killed in Storm Bert

Bryan Perry went missing while out walking with his wife and dog [North Wales Police]

The family of a man who died after going missing during Storm Bert has said he will continue to be "truly loved every day".

Bryan Perry, 75, had been walking with his wife and dog when he went missing in the River Conwy near Trefriw, Conwy county, on Saturday.

He was found dead a day later.

His family said: "There are no words to describe our feeling of loss but he will be truly loved every day."

They added he was a "much-loved husband, father, brother and grandfather" and was held in great affection by his extended family and many friends.

The family also thanked police and emergency services.

At least five people were killed after Storm Bert struck over the weekend, with hundreds of properties in the UK flooded.