Family’s tribute to ‘true gent’ hit by van during football Christmas celebration

The relatives of a man who died after being hit by a van while on his football team’s annual Christmas celebration have paid tribute to him.

Samuel Wilson, known as Sam, died at the scene of the collision in Market Place, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at about 2am on Saturday.

Two other men were also injured, with a 27-year-old man charged with murder and other offences.

Mr Wilson, 26, was described as “talented, loving and handsome” by his family in a tribute issued through Derbyshire Police on Wednesday.

They said: “Samuel William Wilson, also known as Willow to his mates, tragically died while out for his football team’s annual Christmas celebration.

“Sam, our talented number 12 team player, did not have one bad bone in his body. He had a kind, caring, gentle nature which was something everyone loved about him.

“He genuinely lit up every room with his infectious cheeky smile and witty sense of humour – a true gent with a heart of gold.

“Sam was a talented football player and keen Derby County supporter – rarely ever missing a game. He was an animal lover who loved dogs, a keen gym-goer and a great cook with a passion for health and wellness.

“Sam and his girlfriend were inseparable, true soul mates, with their whole lives and future ahead of them.

“He loved his two nieces and they will always know about their uncle ‘Moonhead’ as his oldest niece would call him – as he will always be talked about by his family and friends.

“He was the best son, brother, nephew, grandson, cousin, friend and boyfriend to all that had the pleasure of being a part of his life.

“The pain that we all feel will never go away, our blue-eyed boy has been taken from us far too early.

“Sam always saw the best in every situation. He wouldn’t want for us to stay sad but rather cherish the happier times that we all had with him.

“Our gorgeous boy will forever be missed. Not a day will go by that he won’t be talked about, missed, and adored by us all.

Story continues

“Our talented, loving, handsome boy. Until we meet again. Forever in our hearts. Forever 26. We love you.”

A JustGiving page set up to cover funeral costs has raised more than £15,000.

Police previously said that the two other men injured in the incident had been released from hospital and were recovering at home.

Zac Newman, of The Crescent, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, previously appeared in court charged with murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

At a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, Newman was told he will face trial on June 10 next year and was remanded in custody.