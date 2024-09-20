Family unable to see a dentist in four years

Sion Tootill - BBC News
·4 min read
Kelly O'Donnell and her children
Kelly O'Donnell and her family have been unable to register with an NHS dentist since 2021 [Kelly O'Donnell]

A woman says she and her family have been unable to see an NHS dentist for more than four years.

Kelly O’Donnell’s lifelong dental practice became private in 2021 and the 41-year-old has searched for a new NHS dentist since then without success.

The mother-of-four from Bethel near Caernarfon, Gwynedd, says seeing a dentist privately "simply isn’t an option because of the high costs".

The Welsh government said it did not have any definite plans to launch a second dental school in Wales, but that it was working to recruit and retain more dentists.

Only 44.8% of people in Wales received treatment through an NHS dentist between January and December 2023, official figures show.

In Ms O'Donnell’s area, the figure is 36.6%.

Arfon Member of the Senedd (MS) Sian Gwenllian is calling on the Welsh government to create a new school of dentistry in Bangor to address the problem.

Over the last four years, Ms O'Donnell has spent hours trying to register her family with an NHS dentist in her home county of Gwynedd and further afield.

"My family and I haven’t seen a dentist in over four years," she said. "I just can’t find anywhere that’s taking on new NHS patients.

"It’s worse than that. Most of them tell me they can’t even add me to their waiting list because that’s completely full too," she said.

"It’s incredibly worrying because you only get your second teeth once, and it doesn’t matter how much I tell my kids to remember to brush their teeth and not eat too many sweet things, they’re bound to go against that sometimes.

"That’s partly why you have a dentist, they can keep an eye on things and give advice.

"Kids are far more likely to listen to a dentist about their teeth than their mother," she said.

The number of dental practices open in Wales has risen gradually over the past three years to 1,434.

But that is still significantly lower than the 1,506 in 2019, before the Covid pandemic.

There are also issues with staffing levels in the sector.

In north Wales, 41.3% of dental practices have vacancies for dentists - 10% higher than the average in Wales.

Ms Gwenllian believes creating a new dentistry school in Bangor would help solve some of the issues facing the sector.

"The dental situation, in particular people’s abilities to see an NHS dentist is an emergency, especially in north Wales," she said.

"I regularly receive messages from constituents who are unable to register with an NHS dentist or even see a dentist full stop," she added.

She said part of the problem was that the Welsh government had failed to plan appropriately for the future of Wales' medical workforce, including dentistry.

"Now we’ve reached a situation where we simply don’t have enough dentists. Creating a new dentistry school in Bangor can play a huge part in solving that issue," she said.

"More dentists would mean more appointments and lighten the load on some NHS practices both here in north Wales and further afield."

Sian Gwenllian
Member of the Senedd Sian Gwenllian wants the Welsh government to create a new dentistry school [BBC]

Ms O'Donnell has now managed to register her youngest child, Eben, two, with an NHS dentist.

But the practice would not accept the rest of her family, including her other three sons.

"I’m worried that we could reach a point where there’s a serious issue and our only option as a family would be to go to A&E," she said.

"I’ve managed to get myself and my other three boys on a waiting list now, but we’ve been told it’ll be at least three years before we’re able to join.

"I can't afford to go private before then, I'm a single mum who's lost her husband suddenly," she said.

"It feels like we've got a system that punishes you for having less money."

She added: “I know so many others in this area who are in a similar situation. Something has to change soon, or it’ll only get worse.”

The Welsh government said it was working to recruit and retain more dentists in Wales, including through a new scheme which offers extra support for trainees in areas of Wales where it has proven difficult to recruit new dentists.

It added that it continues to work with the sector to explore how reforming the national dental contract can encourage dental practices to collaborate and best respond to the needs of their communities.

Latest Stories

  • A Halifax woman has spent years fighting for out-of-province care. Now she's ready to end her life

    As Jennifer Brady climbs into inflatable pants that cover from her toes to her chest, she positions her water bottle on the table beside her and starts pushing buttons on a machine.The device, called a Lympha Press, is designed to move the fluid in her legs. She spends at least five hours a day tied to the machine, unable to do anything else — including caring for her two children, ages nine and 13. She also wears compression garments 24 hours a day.This, combined with the fact she has been figh

  • Doctor asks for changes as patient quoted $700 for breast ultrasound

    Last September, Erin Bell went to her doctor for a biennial mammogram.While the Vancouver woman was cancer-free, her doctor recommended a bilateral breast ultrasound — which can be used to detect cancer in women with dense breast tissue, who are at greater risk of developing cancer.A year after, Bell, 48, got a call from her doctor — not to schedule an appointment, but to inform her that she'd have to go to a private clinic to do so."I got a call from my doctor's office from the reception there

  • 14 First Nations on Vancouver Island declare state of emergency

    Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council (NTC) has declared a state of emergency for all 14 First Nations on Vancouver Island it represents due to the mental health and opioid crisis.At a news conference in Port Alberni, B.C., Thursday, NTC president Judith Sayers, a member of Hupacasath First Nation, called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to come to the table to help in their fight for resources to deal with immediate community needs. "Let's put new meaning into emergency and actually stop all these deat

  • Health Matters: Canada to use Pfizer's 'Abrysvo' RSV vaccine

    Pfizer says Canada has selected its "Abrysvo" RSV vaccine for use in adults 60 and over for the upcoming virus season. "Abrysvo" is also approved for use in pregnant people to provide protection to infants. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Sept. 19, 2024.

  • Harris to make abortion speech in Georgia after deaths of two women

    Vice President Harris will travel to Georgia on Friday to highlight her support for abortion rights, likely focusing on the stories of two women whose deaths she blames on the state’s abortion ban passed by Republicans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “The Vice President will highlight the stark contrast between her commitment to…

  • Older Adults Are Revealing The "Hard Truths" About Aging That Are Rarely Talked About, And My Twentysomething-Self Was Not Prepared To Hear These

    "These little moments make me realize that my body is aging in subtle ways that I don't notice until it's too late."

  • The GOP's Obamacare Agenda Just Reemerged From Hiding

    Here's how to interpret what Republicans have been saying about the Affordable Care Act and prescription drugs.

  • Student's meningitis warning to undergraduates

    A student urges undergraduates to check they have been vaccinated after becoming seriously ill.

  • Lebanese doctor 'numb' after treating exploding pager patients

    STORY: :: As hundreds injured by exploding pagers began to arrive at a Beirut hospital, this doctor recalls the scene:: September 18, 2024:: Hazmieh, Lebanon:: Dania El Hallak, Internal medicine specialist"We didn't know what to do. We didn't understand what was happening. At that moment, we started receiving text messages about pagers exploding. Again, we were scared. We had pagers in the hospital. So just like that, at that moment, all pagers in the hospital were shut down.""The hardest thing I saw was young patients completely blown out everywhere with their bowels out and I still had to talk to them, take their names, ask them about their allergies, ask them if they had any past medical histories that I should know about so I could treat them. It was very difficult for me to witness, a patient speaking to me and his intestines were hanging out.""I feel numb, I feel numb. I am still thinking that I have a lot of work to do at night and I am just thinking - how am I going to still have energy for tonight's shift."Twelve people were killed on Tuesday (September 17) and nearly 3,000 were injured when pagers used by Hezbollah members - including fighters and medics - detonated simultaneously across Lebanon.Over 2,700 people arrived at 20 Lebanese hospitals after Tuesday's blasts, caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad said, some 300 in a critical condition.More than 400 surgeries were carried out on Tuesday, the majority for facial and eye injuries.El Hallak was speaking on Wednesday about treating those injured by pager explosions. Later on Wednesday, hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon's south in the country's deadliest day since cross-border fighting erupted between the militants and Israel nearly a year ago, stoking tensions after similar explosions of the group's pagers the day before.Lebanon's health ministry said 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured on Wednesday in Beirut's suburbs and the Bekaa Valley.

  • “ER” Premiered 30 Years Ago Today: Major Moments You Forgot from the Pilot (Including George Clooney's Charm)

    The hit hospital show's pilot was packed with patients, doctors and drama

  • Harris Details The Expensive, Heartbreaking Process Of Traveling For An Abortion

    The presidential nominee's speech was the first time in recent memory that such a prominent political figure has been so blunt about the burden of abortion bans.

  • The Mormon Wives' Soda Habits Are Dangerously Unhealthy, Expert Warns

    The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars talk about their soda "vice" on the series, but is drinking 44 ounces of soda really better than the coffee they avoid?

  • Health Matters: Thousands of students in Ottawa face suspension for out-of-date vaccination records

    Thousands of Ottawa students could face suspensions for out-of-date vaccination records, as the local health unit resumes enforcement after a two-year pause. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Sept. 18, 2024.

  • Here's What ER Doctors Say Every Person Should Do After A Fall, Regardless Of Your Age

    It’s important not to push through pain or discomfort after a fall.

  • The vaccines you need to know about before you travel

    While a mild stomach bug will likely affect most tourists at some point, there are more dangerous diseases travelers should know how to protect themselves against.

  • Model Catie Li: I Never Thought 'Snapback Culture’ Would Affect Me—And Then I Had A Baby

    Catie Li on how social media creates unrealistic expectations for getting back into a workout routine after giving birth, and how she set small, achievable goals

  • Republicans are trying a new approach to abortion in the race for Congress

    In the most contested races for control of the U.S. House, many Republican candidates are speaking up about women’s rights to abortion access and reproductive care in new and surprising ways, a deliberate shift for a GOP blindsided by some political ramifications of the post-Roe v. Wade era. Looking directly into the camera for ads, or penning personal op-eds in local newspapers, the Republicans are trying to distance themselves from some of the more aggressive anti-abortion ideas coming from their party and its allies. Instead the Republican candidates are working quickly to spell out their own views separate from a GOP that for decades has worked to put restrictions on reproductive care.

  • Los Angeles area sees more dengue fever in people bitten by local mosquitoes

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials warned Wednesday that the Los Angeles area is seeing more dengue fever cases in people who have not traveled outside the U.S. mainland, a year after the first such case was reported in California.

  • Experts Are Sharing The Foods You Should Start — And Stop — Eating During Menopause

    Hormone fluctuations in your gut can actually make it harder to digest some foods.

  • Abortion is quietly driving the voting conversation in Georgia — even if it isn’t on the ballot

    And the Harris campaign knows it.