Family visit First World War soldier's Bristol grave

Reg Keepin (l) and his son Andrew Keepin are Harry Dunn's cousins once and twice removed

The family of a World War One serviceman whose story was recently uncovered have visited his grave.

Harry Dunn, from Brislington, Bristol, died from pneumonia in 1919. His grave was first marked in 2023 and an appeal went out to find his relatives.

"This is the beginning of a new story, it's remarkable," said Harry's cousin Reg Keepin.

"It's remarkable to connect with Harry's family," said Simon Bendry from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

"It may be 100 years since the death of people like Harry, but we continue adding names to our records to make sure they're commemorated," Mr Bendry added.

The Keepin family travelled from Wales to Arnos Vale Cemetery where Harry Dunn is buried

Andrew Keepin was told about the war grave appeal by his boss at work, after a new gravestone was commissioned for Mr Dunn at Arnos Vale Cemetery in Bristol.

"The way we spell our last name is fairly uncommon, and we did some research and realised he was connected," he said.

"It has brought us all together, the whole family have put his story together.

"His story won't be forgotten, and he will be having lots of visitors."

"Without the Commonwealth War Graves appeal and the BBC report we wouldn't be here," he said.

Mr Dunn's grave has now been remembered with a formal headstone

Mr Dunn enlisted in the South Midland Brigade of the Royal Field Artillery in 1915 and served in France and Belgium on the Western Front until 1917, when he was transferred to Italy.

He returned home to the Brislington area of Bristol at the start of 1919, but died of pneumonia in February of that year, aged 23, a few days before he was due to be discharged.

As he was still in service when he died, he was eligible for a Commonwealth War Graves headstone as a World War One casualty.

Prior to this, his name was added to a memorial in Brookwood, Surrey, which is reserved for WW1 servicemen who died in the UK but whose burial location was unknown.

