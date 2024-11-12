Family wants answers after Valley woman shot and killed by FBI task force

Reuters

A court in the eastern state of West Bengal began the trial on Monday of a police volunteer accused of raping and murdering a doctor at a government hospital in August, a case that has sparked outrage over the lack of safety for women in India. The woman's body was found in a classroom at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in the state capital Kolkata on Aug. 9, federal police said. The legal case has reignited criticism of India's poor record on women's safety despite the introduction of tougher laws following the 2012 gang rape and murder of a woman on a moving bus in New Delhi.