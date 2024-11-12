Family wants answers after Valley woman shot and killed by FBI task force
The FBI operation was never about 40-year-old Melonee Duval. But what happened on June 19, 2019, cost Melonee her life. “The whole situation. It was just. It’s insane. How can they shoot at somebody 22 times and call that reasonable?” said Melonee’s daughter, Adriyanna Navarette. Melonee’s red pickup truck was riddled with bullets at U.S. 60 and Thompson Ranch Road during an FBI task force undercover investigation in El Mirage.