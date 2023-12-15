Advertisement

Family warned loved one could kill just months before he was indicted for murder

WFTS-Tampa

Krista Kale sat at her kitchen table, joined by her younger sister, her niece, her older sister's boyfriend's son, and his uncle. They were brought together by tragedy. At the center of the table, there was a picture of Kale's older sister, Patty Matejcek, and her boyfriend, Sean Harrison. "We knew this day was going to come, if he was not behind bars," Kale said Patty's son, 36-year-old Thomas Matejcek.