Family whose Vegas Golden Knights season tickets were revoked will get discounted prices

A Calgary family that had its Las Vegas Golden Knights seasons tickets revoked will still be able to purchase tickets at membership prices.

The NHL team revoked the family's membership last week saying they were reselling too many of the tickets.

Cheryl Sullivan and her family, who have a property in Vegas, have been season ticket holders since the team joined the league last season.

By her estimate, they attended about half of the team's 41 home games last season and sold the rest for face values through the team's preferred reseller.

Ticket policy

Sullivan says even without the team's latest offer of discounted prices, her family would still purchase tickets.

What upsets her is the lack of clear policy.

"We would have bought regular price tickets when we went down for holiday and gone anyway, so yes, this nice and kind and generous offer is all fantastic, but that's not the point I'm trying to prove," said Sullivan.

"I don't have anything in my email or my contract ... of how many games that I am allowed to sell and not allowed to sell."

No hard number

A spokesperson for the Golden Knights said there is no specific number when it comes to how many tickets members can resell, but that the team "does not condone members who purchase a membership with the intent of profiting off their purchase."

"We certainly do not arbitrarily revoke memberships without notice," reads the statement emailed by Eric Tosi, vice-president of communications and content for the Golden Knights.

"Our team does a significant amount of research on the account before making any decisions."