Family's Festive Football Ornament 'Celebrates' Browns and Steelers Brawl

A Washington couple have created a Christmas tree topper that should be the envy of all football fans this festive season.

Shelley and Steve Schneider, of Marysville, put together a mini-version of the NFL’s most controversial moment of the year to top their tree, sharing it with the wider world via a tweet on December 3.

The ingenious ornament depicts Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett swinging his helmet toward the head of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The incident took place during a November meeting between the teams and provoked much discussion in the football world and no small amount of online mockery. Garrett was suspended indefinitely for the incident, while Rudolph was fined.

Talking to Storyful, Steve Schneider said, “This is a yearly family tradition. We make our own Christmas tree toppers based on major pop culture events occurring throughout the year. This was my wife Shelley’s idea that I helped her with.”

The pair though, don’t have any allegiance to either the Browns or Steelers. “We are Seahawks fans, and hold no stake in the Browns/Steelers rivalry,” Schnieder said. “We chose this event because it was ridiculous and jaw-dropping.” Credit: Shelley and Steve Schneider via Storyful