Family's heart screening mission in memory of teen

A foundation set up in the name of a 19-year-old man who died from an undiagnosed heart condition is offering screening to young people.

Jude Harvey, a trainee hairdresser from Southend-on-Sea, died while on holiday in Ibiza in July 2023.

His dad Gary Harvey and stepmother Jude have set up the Jude Harvey Foundation to build awareness, raise funding and offer heart screening to detect cardiac problems.

The sessions for 14 to 35 year olds at Southend Civic Centre in March were already fully booked, Mr Harvey said.

Mr Harvey said the two screenings last year led to 12 referrals and more than 100 people attended each day.

"We know it's never going to bring Jude home, but it's all about awareness, and hopefully those 12 referrals have good outcomes."

Jo Hudson, from Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), said the work by Mr Harvey and Jude's stepmother was "amazing".

"Like many families we work with, they're seeing past their own grief in order to make sure no other family has to suffer the same experience as them."

Those who attend the screenings, being held on 15 and 16 March, will be checked with an ECG (electrocardiogram machine), and if an issue is detected they will be offered an echocardiogram to look at the heart and nearby blood vessels.

Mr Harvey said his son was a "massive personality, the sweetest of souls".

"It keeps Jude alive for us, because he's got to be," he said of the foundation.

"It's too difficult for it not to be. That's my take on grief."

Heart conditions in younger people:

Every week in the UK, 12 young people (that is, aged 35 and under) die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition

A total of 80% of these deaths will occur with no prior symptoms

About 315,000 young people have been tested by CRY since it was set up in 1995

This has identified more than 1,000 young people with potentially life-threatening conditions

When a young person is identified with a condition they may have to make lifestyle changes, have corrective surgery, take medication or in some cases they will need to have an ICD (internal cardiac defibrillator)

A total of 80% of sudden arrhythmic death syndrome deaths (SADS) occur at rest or during sleep

Source: Cardiac Risk in the Young (Cry)

