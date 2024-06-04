Family's moving tribute to British girl who died after being found unresponsive in Florida theme park pool

Anna Beaumont, 13, from Cardiff, who died while on holiday in Florida on May 29

The family of a young girl who died while on a dream holiday in Florida have described her as a “beautiful soul” and say they are “devastated” by her loss.

Anna Beaumont, 13, from Cardiff, was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove theme park in Orlando last Tuesday morning (May 28).

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said she was taken to hospital in critical condition but died the next day.

Her family said in a statement on Tuesday: “Anna was a beautiful soul who has been taken from us in a tragic accident.

“We are devastated by her loss, but she will never be forgotten.

“We would like to thank the emergency response teams and hospital staff in Orlando who tried so hard to save Anna’s life.

The tragic incident took place at Discovery Cove in Orlando (Getty)

“We will not be making any further statements and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Anna’s parents are brother have reportedly flown back to Wales following the tragedy.

A family friend told MailOnline on Monday night: “This is just so tragic. Like any family they were very excited by the holiday. You never dream of coming home without a child.”

Andrew Williams, the head teacher at Anna’s school, Radyr Comprehensive, described her as a “cherished member of our school family” in a statement shared with the BBC on Sunday.

He said: “The very thought of losing a child is an unimaginable journey and I know I speak on behalf of the whole school community when I say that our thoughts are with Anna’s family as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“Anna was a cherished member of our school family, and her absence will be profoundly felt by pupils, staff and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Her spirit, kindness and presence touched so many lives.”

Anna was reportedly a keen cyclist and a member of local Llandaff rowing club.

Club chairman Trevor Wing told MailOnline: “She was a lovely and talented young lady and will be greatly missed.

“All the junior section and the rowing club wish to express their heartfelt condolences to Anna's family.”

Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive resort, and sister park of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando.

The company released a statement about the incident to local media, which said: “Our staff responded to an emergency involving a guest yesterday (May 28).

“Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue.

“When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital.

“Out of respect for privacy of our guests, we do not provide any health information. Our thoughts are with this family.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are in touch with the family following the death of a child in the United States, and are providing consular support during this difficult time.”