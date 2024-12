Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Annie Lennox, John Edwards

The Daily Beast

Jay-Z would “deploy any tactic necessary” to defend himself against allegations that he raped a 13-year-old girl at a party that he attended with Sean “Diddy” Combs—including throw the disgraced music mogul “under the bus,” according to a report. The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, “has zero loyalty to Diddy” in the wake of a civil lawsuit filed against him about an encounter at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, a source told the Daily Mail. “Jay-Z would absolutely throw Diddy under the bu