Famous birthdays for Sept. 24: Ross Mathews, Joe Locke

Ross Mathews arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019. The TV personality turns 45 on September 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Writer Horace Walpole in 1717

-- John Marshall, fourth chief justice of the United States, in 1755

-- Suffragist/writer Frances Harper in 1825

Ben Platt arrives on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023, in New York City. The actor turns 31 on September 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Candy company founder Franklin Mars in 1883

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tommy Armour in 1894

Retired Pittsburgh Steelers tackle "Mean" Joe Greene arrives with a guest on the red carpet at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the NFL Honors during Super Bowl LIV week in Miami on February 1, 2020. The football star turns 78 on September 24. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

-- Novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1896

-- American astronaut John Young in 1930

-- Muppet creator Jim Henson in 1936

-- Musician/photographer Linda Eastman McCartney (Wings) in 1941

-- Television commentator Lou Dobbs in 1945

-- Football Hall of Fame member "Mean" Joe Greene in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Gordon Clapp in 1948 (age 76)

-- Comedian/actor Phil Hartman in 1948

-- Actor Harriet Walter in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Kevin Sorbo in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Nia Vardalos in 1962 (age 62)

-- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Shawn Crahan (Slipknot) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Jackie Sandler in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Ian Bohen in 1976 (age 48)

-- Former wrestler/WWE official Stephanie McMahon in 1976 (age 48)

-- TV personality Ross Mathews in 1979 (age 45)

-- Gymnast Morgan Hamm in 1982 (age 42)

-- Gymnast Paul Hamm in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Eloise Mumford in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Spencer Treat Clark in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Ben Platt in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Joe Locke in 2003 (age 21)