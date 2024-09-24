Famous birthdays for Sept. 24: Ross Mathews, Joe Locke
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Writer Horace Walpole in 1717
-- John Marshall, fourth chief justice of the United States, in 1755
-- Suffragist/writer Frances Harper in 1825
-- Candy company founder Franklin Mars in 1883
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tommy Armour in 1894
-- Novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1896
-- American astronaut John Young in 1930
-- Muppet creator Jim Henson in 1936
-- Musician/photographer Linda Eastman McCartney (Wings) in 1941
-- Television commentator Lou Dobbs in 1945
-- Football Hall of Fame member "Mean" Joe Greene in 1946 (age 78)
-- Actor Gordon Clapp in 1948 (age 76)
-- Comedian/actor Phil Hartman in 1948
-- Actor Harriet Walter in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor Kevin Sorbo in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor Nia Vardalos in 1962 (age 62)
-- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine in 1965 (age 59)
-- Musician Shawn Crahan (Slipknot) in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Jackie Sandler in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Ian Bohen in 1976 (age 48)
-- Former wrestler/WWE official Stephanie McMahon in 1976 (age 48)
-- TV personality Ross Mathews in 1979 (age 45)
-- Gymnast Morgan Hamm in 1982 (age 42)
-- Gymnast Paul Hamm in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Eloise Mumford in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Spencer Treat Clark in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Ben Platt in 1993 (age 31)
-- Actor Joe Locke in 2003 (age 21)