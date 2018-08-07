Famous F1 and Le Mans transporter to be sold at Goodwood Revival

The 1956 Fiat Bartoletti Transporter, as used by the works Maserati Formula 1 team, Carroll Shelby and Steve McQueen in the film Le Mans, is set to be sold by Bonhams at this year’s Goodwood Revival.



The Bartoletti Tipo 642 may be one of several transporters making an appearance at the Revival, but it’s certainly the most recognisable thanks to its unique motor sport and film history.





First introduced by Maserati to carry the marque’s title-winning F1 cars, the transporter was then used by the Shelby American Cobra works team and the factory Ford team Alan Mann Racing.







During its active life on the racing circuit, it transported some of the greatest cars and drivers in motor sport history, including works Maserati 250Fs, Shelby Cobra roadsters and Ford GTs that were driven by motorsport legends Juan Manuel Fangio, Dan Gurney, Phil Hill and Graham Hill.







The transporter was then sold to Steve McQueen’s Solar Productions company to star in 1970’s Le Mans movie, for which it was painted in a variety of liveries so it could be used as a prop for as many teams as possible, including Scuderia Ferrari.







At nine metres in length it’s a difficult one to park at home, but it can reach an impressive 52mph – although probably not when fully crewed and carrying three racing cars.



Bonham’s Goodwood Revival sale takes place on September 8, with the Fiat expecting to sell for £500,000-600,000.



