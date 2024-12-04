Famous Tate | Morning Blend

Latest Stories
- CBC
Alberta RCMP officer charged with sexually assaulting 2 males in hotel room
An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022. Leduc Const. Bridget Morla faces two counts of sexual assault. Morla was off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).ASIRT announced the charges Monday following a two-year investigation. Morla, 39, has been a police officer for 13 years. She has been suspended with pay since the investigation commenced in late 2022, accor
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Reportedly Takes Menacing Jab At Justin Trudeau In Mar-a-Lago Meeting
The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.
- The Hill
McConnell cries foul after 2 Democratic judges cancel retirement after Trump victory
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…
- The Daily Beast
‘They’re Eating the Cats’: American Woman Jailed in Ohio
An Ohio woman has been jailed for a year for killing and eating a cat. Allexis T. Ferrell’s arrest received worldwide attention after it was falsely used as proof of claims by Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating their pets. Ferrell, 27, from Canton, Ohio, pleaded guilty on Monday to cruelty to animals and was given the maximum prison sentence by Stark County Common Pleas Ferrell’s Frank G. Forchione, according to the Canton Repository.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Not-So-Subtle Shade In A World Leader's Message To Trump
The late night host said a single word stands out.
- Cosmo
Rita Ora frees the nip at Fashion Awards afterparty in mesh cut-out dress
After wearing a custom Primark suit to The 2024 Fashion Awards, Rita Ora donned a comic strip dress with sheer mesh cut-outs to free the nip for the afterparty.
- HuffPost
Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon
The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.
- BuzzFeed
My Daughter Is Asexual And It Breaks My Heart
"That was the moment I realized that I would never be a grandparent or watch my daughter fall in love, get married, or do anything 'normal' in society’s eyes. My daughter was asexual."
- The Daily Beast
The Massive Clue That Donald Trump’s Threats Are All BS
President-elect Donald Trump has promised to deport millions in an unprecedented crackdown on undocumented migrants. His MAGA billionaire lieutenant Elon Musk has said he will find unprecedented trillions to cut from federal spending. Wall Street thinks they’re delusional, projecting that the two will accomplish a fraction of what they’re threatening at best.
- People
See Janelle Monáe Ring in Her 39th Birthday in a Sexy, Signature Black-and-White Bikini
Monáe also rocked two black-and-white party fits. See every look here
- People
Lady Gabriella Breaks Silence on Husband's 'Impulsive' Death at 45, Blames 'Adverse Reaction' to Medication
"If this could happen to Tom, this could happen to anyone," Lady Gabriella said in a heartbreaking witness statement
- The Canadian Press
Joly touts 'private' diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada's culture, trade
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
- BuzzFeed
I Was Living In Dubai In My 30s When My Boyfriend Died Tragically. What Happened Next Still Haunts Me.
"Even after all this time, I still can’t quite believe the authorities were more interested in my sex life than investigating a fatal swimming accident."
- People
Queen Camilla Cancels Major Appearance as Palace Issues Health Update
The Queen is changing her plans for the incoming state visit
- People
Kevin Costner Shares Photos of Family Thanksgiving with 6 of His Kids: 'Really Special Memories'
The actor posted photos of himself with six of his seven children as he discussed his family Thanksgiving on Instagram
- LA Times
Democrats flip seat in California's Central Valley in nation's final outstanding House race
Democrat Adam Gray has narrowly defeated Republican Rep. John Duarte in the race for California's 13th Congressional District.
- The Daily Beast
Ted Cruz Takes a Truly Gross Pornographic Jab at ‘Morning Joe’ Stars’ Meeting With Trump
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hit Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski below the belt with a vulgar insult saying they’d kissed the President-elect Donald Trump “a little bit lower” than “the ring” at their recent visit to Mar-a-Lago. On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity marveled at Scarborough and Brzezinski’s recent disclosure that they traveled to the president-elect’s Florida residence after the election to meet their professed foe: “You have Joe and Mi
- HuffPost
Ted Cruz Mocks 'Morning Joe' Hosts And Gets Hit With A Humiliating Throwback
The Texas senator made a vulgar suggestion about the MSNBC hosts' meeting with Donald Trump.
- The Daily Beast
New SCOTUS Leak Reveals Who Didn’t Want Ethics Rules Enforced
The United States Supreme Court revealed what some justices touted as a landmark new ethics code last year. But critics noted that the scandal-plagued institution’s new rules lacked any enforcement mechanisms, making them essentially a 14-page long list of suggestions. A new leak of secret discussions from behind the bench, published in The New York Times Tuesday, reveals which justices fought to keep the code of conduct toothless.
- The Hill
Maher on another Trump term: ‘I’m s‑‑‑ting my pants. … I may quit’
Comedian Bill Maher said in a podcast that he is tempted to quit his show, citing the prospect of President-elect Trump’s second term. “I’m s‑‑‑ting my pants,” Maher said. “I mean, I may quit because I don’t want to do another — I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody.” “I called…