Fan assaults player at Waterford basketball game, police say

The gym at Waterford District High School became a crime scene on Sunday when a fan at a men’s league basketball game allegedly rushed the court and assaulted one of the players.

According to Norfolk OPP, some players were having a “disagreement” during a game just before 7 p.m. when a women in the stands joined the fray and caused “minor injuries” to a player.

The police were eventually called but did not make any arrests.

Police describe the suspect as a white woman, approximately five-foot-two, with a “large build” and brown hair.

She was wearing a pink coat, dark blue hoodie, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator