Fan calls on Canaries to sort pigeon poo problem

Norwich City says it is aware of issues with wild birds inside its Carrow Road stadium [Getty Images]

A football fan is calling on his club to sort out its pigeon poo problem, saying "enough is enough".

Norwich City season-ticket holder Paul Hobbs said it was a "very big issue" at Carrow Road that had been going on for several.

"It's not nice when you're trying to watch a football game and all you're concerned about is pigeons; whether they are going to come and divebomb on you or mess on you," he said.

A spokesperson for the Championship club - nicknamed the Canaries - said it was aware of the issue and would continue to work on solutions.

Paul Hobbs says the issue is spoiling the experience of some fans at Carrow Road [PA Media]

Mr Hobbs said, who sits in the Upper Barclay stand, said fellow fans were constantly complaining of bird poo ruining their clothes and hair.

He said he first noticed two seasons ago that a wall was getting covered in pigeon droppings.

"When it first started, the chap in front of us, he got absolutely splattered - he got absolutely covered in it... we just wiped it off... then the following week it started to get worse," he said.

'Further investigations'

Mr Hobbs said at a recent game, his wife and daughter had to wear their hoods to avoid the pigeon mess.

He said work to clean the mess and sort the problem should have taken place during the close season, adding: "Enough is enough."

The club spokesperson said: "In previous seasons we have installed nets on the underside of the South Stand roof, as well as the purchasing of various equipment to deter wild birds.

"Further investigations are being conducted to install additional netting on the underside of our other three stands."

The club added that, due to the nature of the work, it would need to be completed in the close season.

Follow Norfolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related internet links

More stories like this