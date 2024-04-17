Fan celebrate as the Kings Light the Beam
The Sacramento Kings defeat the Golden State Warriors, moving on in the play-in tournament.
The Sacramento Kings defeat the Golden State Warriors, moving on in the play-in tournament.
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and a deep WNBA draft class hope the momentum they created lifting women’s college basketball to new heights carries over to the pros. “We’re not just basketball players, we’re super impactful to the community, the people around us, the little kids that look up to us, and being able to also be nationwide, everybody knows us everywhere we go,” Reese said Monday night after the Chicago Sky selected the former LSU star with the No. 7 pick. The WNBA just had its most-watched season in 21 years, averaging 462,000 viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and CBS.
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
The Louisiana State University Tigers forward was the number seven pick.
Caitlin Clark playing in the WNBA could lift women's sports to incredible heights, which makes any resentment toward her just baffling.
NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark admitted she was a bit nervous before being chosen with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, even though it was no surprise. "I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade, and it’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, just trying to soak it in,” Clark said. The former Iowa star became a household name among basketball fans during her record-breaking college career, and she will now try and help revive th
LeBron James plans to go back to the Olympics. Stephen Curry is planning on going for the first time. Kevin Durant will go there with his eye on history. And they’re just part of a star-studded roster the Americans have assembled for the Paris Games. USA Basketball has gotten confirmations from 12 players — James, Curry, Durant, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard — that they will accept invitatio
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
Griffin was the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and earned six All-Star selections during his career
Skirmishes erupt in chamber as Georgian parliament starts discussion of controversial law
Team Canada on Tuesday revealed a new collection of athlete clothing from Lululemon less than 100 days from the start of the Paris Olympics. During the design process, the organization's official outfitter led product testing and feedback sessions with 19 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes across 14 sports. "My biggest takeaway from this process was Lululemon's commitment to working with Paralympians to make the pieces accessible and adaptable," Para rugby player Zak Madell said in a state
Fifteen Stanley Cup playoff berths have been clinched. The final NHL team can get in Tuesday. Here's where the races stand.
A ticket to the Masters, known as a badge, is one of the most elusive items in all of sports. But those who are lucky enough to procure one know that it provides more than just access to one of golf’s most hallowed grounds, it is also an invitation to leave the troubles of the world behind.
Blake Griffin announced his retirement Tuesday after a 14-year career that included six All-Star selections, Rookie of the Year honors and a dunk contest victory. Griffin said in a social media post that he's “thankful for every single moment” of his career. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers out of Oklahoma in 2009. He missed his first season with a knee injury, but rebounded to earn the Rookie of the Year award in 2011, when he also won the All-Star Game dunk contest. Al
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
The racer's longtime residence in his hometown of Columbus is for sale again, this time with a substantially reduced asking price.
Marc Goddard was all of us as one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history happened right before his eyes.
The long and winding road to booking Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler has finally come to an end. Here's what you need to know.
Rhea Ripley has sadly had to vacate the WWE Women's World Championship due to an injury.
Rhea Ripley's reign as champion will end after she suffered a shoulder injury at the "Raw" after WrestleMania 40.