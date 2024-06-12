Fan Taken Down by Taser After Storming Field at Cincinnati Reds Game

A baseball fan ran onto the field and was taken down by Taser during a Cincinnati Reds home game on Tuesday, June 11.

Video filmed by Ben Kennedy shows the fan falling to the ground after being Tasered by a security official in the outfield.

Just before he was apprehended, the young man landed a spectacular backflip, other video showed.

The stunt artist was identified by local media as 19-year-old William Hendon, who was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing official business, according to reports.

The Cleveland Guardians beat the Cincinnati Reds 5 to 3. Credit: Ben Kennedy via Storyful

Video Transcript

Non, non, non.