The businessman died after falling from an "elevated position" at a Manhattan hotel, according to police

hbshealthalumni.org; Alamy Fandango founder J Michael Cline dead at 64

Fandango founder J. Michael Cline has died, PEOPLE can confirm. He was 64.

On Wednesday, July 17, multiple sources reported that the entrepreneur jumped from the 20th floor of The Kimberly Hotel in Manhattan and landed in a third-floor courtyard on Tuesday, July 16.

A spokesperson with the New York Police Department told PEOPLE that they received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 10:19 a.m. Upon arriving, they found an unconscious and unresponsive male with injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position. EMS responded and pronounced the male — whom they identified as Cline — deceased at 10:30 a.m.

Google Maps The Kimberly Hotel in New York City

TMZ reported that a note addressed to Cline's loved ones was found after his death.

One of Cline’s more widely-known business ventures was Fandango, the American ticketing company that sells movie tickets through its website and mobile app.

PEOPLE reached out to Fandango for comment. A source told PEOPLE that Cline hadn’t been associated with Fandango since 2007, after Fandango was acquired by Comcast.



Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty The Fandago website

A December 2020 article by Palm Beach Daily News says the business man previously purchased a $20.75 million 5-bedroom lakefront estate with his wife, Pamela B. Cline.



The couple, who married in 1995, share six children, TMZ reported.

Palm Beach Daily News added that in addition to Fandango, the businessman was also a managing partner at Accretive, which funds start-up companies; and he served as an executive chairman at Juxtapose, which has a similar design model, but focuses on building consumer-centered companies.

The investigation into his death is ongoing, per NYPD.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



