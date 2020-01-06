Fans are Already Hoping that Netflix's "The Circle" Returns for a Second Season

From Seventeen

The Circle has been taking the internet by storm thanks to the brand new US version that is finally on Netflix. Contestants get locked into their own apartments, cut off from the outside world, with only an app connecting them between the other players in the game. The only problem is that anyone can be anybody and they don't know if who they are talking to is really who they say they are in their profiles.

In the end, one player will take home $100,000 and these players are willing to do anything, even catfish, to be able to take home the prize.

Even though the show just started airing on Netflix, fans already can't get enough and are hoping for another season. So will the reality show officially come back? Or is it a one-time deal for the streaming service? Here's everything you need to know about The Circle season 2...

Is season 2 of The Circle actually happening?

Netflix hasn't officially announced if their latest reality series, The Circle, will be coming back for another season. Since the show just started airing and new episodes will be released over the next couple of weeks, it's still a little too early to tell if the show will be coming back or not. However, if fans looks up The Circle on Netflix, it looks like they'll be adding a Brazilian and French version on the streaming service pretty soon.

When will season 2 start filming?

If the show does get picked up for a second season, it looks like it'll film again during the summertime in England, according to Variety, so it will likely film around that same time in 2020.

When does season 2 come out?

Depending on how quickly the show gets renewed, there's a good chance that fans will only have to wait a year to for season two. This means we'll most likely see more episodes around January 2021.

You Might Also Like