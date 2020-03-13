Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled





The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled on Friday (March 13) because of the coronavirus outbreak only hours before the first practice session was scheduled to get underway.

The decision came after a member of the British-based team, McLaren, tested positive for the coronavirus and scratched from the race.

Fans were outraged by the decision.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) GRAND PRIX TICKET HOLDER FROM QUEENSLAND SAYING:

"Terrible, especially with the tourists and people who have travelled far away, like all of us, from overseas, central Queensland, these guys are from Sydney. And nobody come out and tell us, on social media. What about the old people, middle age who doesn't look at social media?

Some had also travelled from afar and were disappointed at the last minute decision to pull the plug.

((SOUNDBITE) (English) GRAND PRIX TICKET HOLDER SAYING:

"It's such a joke, I mean they had information a lot earlier and still, if they're afraid of health issues, why are they letting us stand here, it's really packed, we're really packed together, more tight than on the race, so it's just so counter productive."

It throws the rest of the Formula One season into doubt.

Grand Prix chairman, Paul Little, apologised to fans.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX CORPORATION CHAIRMAN, PAUL LITTLE, SAYING:

"We look forward to hopefully being able to run this event at some later stage, we'll just have to wait and see."

The coronavirus outbreak has shredded the global sporting calendar across the globe.