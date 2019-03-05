Fans brand rugby merger 'disgusting'

As part of 'Project Reset' the rival regions are expected to merge, with a new team created in the north of Wales.

The proposal has been branded "absolutely disgusting" by some fans while others believe it could strengthen Welsh regional rugby.

The controversy has also led to the resignation of Ospreys chairman Mike James, who blamed the Welsh Rugby Union's "catastrophic mismanagement".

Some players could also be left in limbo with no security over their futures.