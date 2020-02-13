Fans Can't Get Enough of John Ambrose from "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"

From Seventeen

To All the Boys fans have been highly-anticipating the return of John Ambrose, Lara Jean's long lost love from her childhood who suddenly reappeared after he received her letter in the first film. In the new sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, fans got a big shock when John Ambrose ends up volunteering in the same nursing home as Lara Jean and the two soon develop some major sparks between them while LJ also starts her new and official relationship with Peter Kavinsky. No matter whether you're Team Peter or Team John, there's no denying that you probably fell in love with John Ambrose throughout the film.

Here is everything you need to know about John Ambrose McClaren from To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You...



*Major spoilers for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You below!*

What's John's story?

John Ambrose McClaren is one of the guys that Lara Jean wrote a letter to before To All the Boys I've Loved Before. After Kitty sent out the letters to all of the guys, hoping to get Lara Jean a boyfriend, he ends up responding back in a letter that she gets in To All the Boys 2. While she didn't reply back, she ended up reuniting with him when volunteering at Belleview. During their volunteer hours, the two of them get closer and Lara Jean hides from him that she is currently dating Peter. John Ambrose also gives her the chance to read the letter that she wrote to him a while back. LJ also ends up revealing that she fell in love with John Ambrose when they went as punny costumes for Halloween, but he eventually moved away.

During the time capsule party, he also reconnects with Trevor, Peter, Chris, and Gen. However, Peter is taken aback by the fact that Lara Jean still hasn't revealed their relationship to John Ambrose. After finding out, John Ambrose is hurt by the news, but continues to be friends with LJ as they plan the Star Ball. However, after breaking up with Peter, the two soon become closer, giving them a chance to see if they really are into each other after all these years.

At the Star Ball, John Ambrose and Lara Jean share a dance and go outside together where they share a kiss. However, after kissing him, Lara Jean realizes that she is really in love with Peter and soon leaves John Ambrose to go reunite with him.

Who plays him?

John Ambrose McClaren is played by Jordan Fisher in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Jordan is known for his role as Holden in Liv and Maddie and Seacat in the Teen Beach movie series. He also played Doody on Grease: Live and currently voices Seahawk on She-Ra and the Princess of Power.

He won the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars and is currently the host of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. He made his Broadway debut as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton between 2016 and 2017. He is currently starring in Dear Evan Hansen as Evan. Jordan is also an avid gamer and frequently streams on Twitch. He also provided the motion capture and voiced Matt in the video game Until Dawn.

