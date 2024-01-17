Fans get cars stenciled with Ravens logo for playoffs
The dedication of the Ravens Flock is unmatched among NFL fans, so don't be surprised to see some Ravens logos stenciled on cars all around Baltimore. In Lot D of M&T Bank Stadium, on one of the coldest mornings of the year, dozens of Ravens fans lined up for a special drive-through event to get their cars decked out for the playoffs. "I'm so excited. It is freezing, it's freaking cold out here. I feel sorry for you guys, but go Ravens," one fan told 11 News.