Fans Celebrate in London as Algeria Reach Africa Cup of Nations Final

Jubilant fans in London celebrated Algeria’s qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final after they beat Nigeria 2-1 in a dramatic semifinal on Sunday, July 14.

Manchester City’s Riyadh Mahrez scored a stunning free kick in the closing seconds of the game to seal Algeria’s spot in the final.

Footage posted from Blackstock Road in London shows fans dancing and chanting in the streets and lighting fireworks.

Algeria will face Senegal in the final on July 19. Credit: andrewjgordo via Storyful