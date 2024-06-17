Fans Complain of 'Terrible Experience' Waiting for Transport After England Match

Fans were left waiting for hours at a tram station in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on June 16-17 after the England v Serbia match at Euro 2024.

Footage by Kuba Jarosz shows a crowded platform after the match during what he said was a “terrible experience.”

The trams, which had only three carriages, were running infrequently, according to Adrian Rutherford, a journalist for the Belfast Telegraph.

Irish journalist Gavin Cooney described it as a “total disaster”. Credit: Kuba Jarosz via Storyful