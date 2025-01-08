Fans say David Dobrik’s body ‘looks like AI’ as he shows off six-pack abs transformation

David Dobrik is back with an unrecognizable physique and a new video after going radio silent on YouTube for the past two years.

On January 7, the 28-year-old internet star, who shot to stardom back in 2015 for posting foolish pranks, shared before and after pictures of his six-pack abs in a total profile relaunch.

“New year, new me, new vlog. I couldn’t be more grateful for the people around me that pushed me this year to be a better version of myself,” he wrote next to one shirtless image of him from 12 months ago and another of him now.

“I owe everything to all my friends and especially Ilya who has literally changed my life,” he continued, shouting out the fitness trainer he worked with. “I love ya dude. I don’t feel like pudding anymore!!!!”

Dobrik’s physique reveal sparked an internet frenzy with many viewers arguing the YouTuber’s new ripped body looks like it was made by AI.

“If this isn’t AI, well done. If this IS AI…well done,” comedian Vincent Marcus wrote on his post, while one person claimed: “This looks like AI.”

A third thought both pictures, before and after, looked like they were AI. Meanwhile, Dobrik’s friend and former Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey jokingly commented: “Has AI gone too far?!”

Jowsey was one of the handful of friends featured in Dobrik’s Youtube video in which he surprised them all by taking off his shirt to expose his transformation.

Olivia Jade, Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, Jason Nash, Jonah Hill, and Josh Peck were among the others shocked by the creator in his video.

Dobrik decided to focus on his health and fitness after making a bet with fellow YouTuber MrBeast (real name James Stephen Donaldson).

MrBeast explained how he cut a deal with Dobrik, saying “if he didn’t get jacked, he would have to buy 20,000 Feastable bars” — the creator’s line of dessert-flavored cereal bars.

David Dobrik shows off his six-abs in first YouTube video in over two years (David Dobrik/YouTube)

Dobrik previously confessed other motivations for wanting to get fit in a December 2023 video posted by Xeela Fitness, Ilya Fedorovich’s training company.

“This is the moment I’m realizing that I need to make some health changes,” Dobrik said. “This is crazy that I look like this.

“I don’t know what happened,” he continued, peering at himself in the camera. “I’ve never, ever taken my health seriously. I’ve always told myself, like ‘the next month. The next year. When I’m done with this vlog. When I’m done with the vlog.’ Enough is enough. I have no excuses left.”

His new video went on to reveal Dobrik has gained 10.5 pounds of muscle and decreased his body fat from 27.8 percent to 13.1 percent.

Dobrik’s return to YouTube comes after his last video was posted in March 2022. For the past 24 months, the creator held off on publishing new content amid legal troubles with his former vlog partner, Jeff Wittek, who was severely injured in a stunt that involved him hanging from a rope that was tied to an excavator operated by Dobrik. Wittek went on to sue Dobrik for $10 million in damages plus “general negligence and intentional tort” after he broke his skull, fractured his face and damaged his eye.