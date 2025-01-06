Fans Defend Demi Moore After Awkward Golden Globes Moment With Kylie Jenner

Demi Moore’s daughter is not going to let the online gossip mill steal her mom’s shine.

On Sunday, after the “Substance” star won her first major acting awardat the 82nd Golden Globes, footage began bubbling up on social media that ― according to some people ― appeared to show Moore snubbing Kylie Jenner at the ceremony.

In the video, which was originally posted on the Golden Globes’ official TikTok account, an elated Moore can be seen hugging actor Elle Fanning, who is sitting next to Jenner.

Moore begins to talk excitedly with Fanning, as Jenner looks on. At one point, Jenner appears to congratulate Moore, and Moore briefly acknowledges her before turning back to Fanning to continue their conversation.

Moore then notices Jenner’s date, actor Timothée Chalamet, sitting on the other side of Jenner. She greets Chalamet warmly and begins talking to him, essentially passing Jenner over.

Another video posted to X, formerly Twitter, shows the exchange between Chalamet and Moore from a slightly different angle. You can see the Kylie Cosmetics founder nervously playing with her hair and excitedly clutching her phone — perhaps in anticipation of getting a selfie with Moore — but eventually looking down in apparent defeat as Moore walks away.

Some social media users were outraged by the maybe-snub, while others delighted in it.

Kylie TRIED to get included there bahahahaha Demi was like "NOPE" 🤣🤣 — Sha C (@Sha74Love) January 6, 2025

Demi's like 'I ain't got time for that,' and I'm here for it. Slay, queen — Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 6, 2025

I have second hand embarrassment — Celine (@Celineroseeee) January 6, 2025

What's wrong with Demi Moore? Like, it's okay that you don't want to engage in conversation with someone, but you say hello just to be polite. I felt bad for Kylie, she still tried to tell her something and the chick ignored her — B. (@isaagrz_) January 6, 2025

Demi Moore ignoring Kylie Jenner on purpose is simply manerless. You're in a public social setting. Direct cut, skipping someone on purpose to prove your disdain proves much more of Demi than of Kylie. Clasless and crass. You're in a gown and behave like a clown. — Cakes-alot (@Cakes_it_all) January 6, 2025

But after the video went viral, Moore’s youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, wasn’t about to let this narrative overshadow her mom’s achievement, and lovingly defended her in an Instagram Story.

In Willis’ post, there is a screenshot of a social media post by the outlet Too Fab, whose caption reads: “Did Demi Moore snub Kylie Jenner? That’s what some are saying after THIS seeing this video.”

Accompanying the screenshot, Willis wrote in overlaying text that she was “nipping” this whole story “straight in the bud.”

“We spent new year with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do, this angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers,” Willis wrote of her mother.

“There was not snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space,” Willis added. “Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!”

A screenshot of Tallulah Willis’ Instagram Story regarding Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner. Screenshot @buuski via Instagram

For what it’s worth, plenty of social media users didn’t interpret the encounter as Moore being deliberately rude to Jenner:

i think demi was just trying to make the rounds as quickly as possible. she’s campaigning for future roles as any good actor/businessman should! — ras ali | رأس علي 🇲🇦 (@rasalistair) January 6, 2025

demi replied to kylie when she said congrats tho, stop with these baseless narratives — juju ♡ (@jujuarmani_) January 6, 2025

She looked right at her and said “thank you” ??? — Mommy Short Legs (@kerionmywayward) January 6, 2025

By the time Demi turned, Kylie’s back was to her — 🧡🧡 (@TallFicus) January 6, 2025

I mean these are actors talking to actors about their triumphs in acting. Kylie isn’t part of that at all. In this setting she’s literally someone’s influencer girlfriend. They don’t know her — Sara (@Sara98799527481) January 6, 2025

